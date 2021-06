Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson are set to play in this July's installment of 'The Match' against Green Bay Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau. Brady is already talking trash, tweeting out several memes including one of Bryson walking behind Brooks Koepka that pokes fun at the Packers kicking a field goal down 7 versus the Bucs in the NFC Championship game. Rodgers responded with an edited scene from Star Wars that had cutouts of his and Bryson’s faces over Luke Skywalker and Han Solo and Phil and Brady over bad guys Jabba The Hutt and Boba Fett. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about 'The Match.'