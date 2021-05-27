Transient accused of harassing woman by following her into apartment building
An area transient has been accused of following a woman and her grandmother into a secure downtown Iowa City apartment building. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Linn Street Sunday night around 10 for a subject following a woman and her grandmother. The woman attempted to go into the RISE secure apartment complex, but the man following them, identified as 35-year-old Jake Baker, continued in before the door closed.www.1630kcjj.com