Iowa City, IA

Transient accused of harassing woman by following her into apartment building

By jhunter
KCJJ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area transient has been accused of following a woman and her grandmother into a secure downtown Iowa City apartment building. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Linn Street Sunday night around 10 for a subject following a woman and her grandmother. The woman attempted to go into the RISE secure apartment complex, but the man following them, identified as 35-year-old Jake Baker, continued in before the door closed.

