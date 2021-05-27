Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Company news: Dr. Susan Berger named interim dean of St. Joseph’s College of Nursing

By Brenda Duncan
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Joseph’s Health announce that Dr. Susan Berger has been named interim dean of the St. Joseph’s College of Nursing. Dr. Berger has deep connections to the College, having served on the governing board for the past seven years, and as the chair since January. Her first nursing job when she moved to Syracuse, 40 years ago, was in the St. Joseph’s ICU.

www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
32K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cazenovia College#Syracuse University#Albany Medical Center#University President#Executive Vice President#Executive President#Chief Medical Officer#The St Joseph#Millard Fillmore Hospital#St Joseph S Health#Company News#Dr Susan Berger#Interim Dean#Dr Berger#Faculty Development#Medical#Master#Chief Operating Officer#Health Services#Science Degrees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Prom photos: Corcoran High School senior prom

Students of Syracuse’s Thomas J. Corcoran High School celebrated at their senior prom Friday, June 11, 2021. The event was held at Traditions at the Links in East Syracuse. We sent contributing photographer Cory Fujimori to capture the moments and memories. The images are available for purchase at reasonable prices,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Syracuse wrestles with racial inequities in the 1960s

In a letter to the editor of the Post-Standard published on March 26, 1964, Fraternicus, employing a tactic enjoyed by many of the “Founding Fathers” of writing political letters under pseudonyms, implored a community gripped by sustained protests against social injustices to look to its past for inspiration, guidance, and perspective. “Today, we take pride that Syracuse put a higher law above human law in the Jerry rescue,” he wrote. Well over a century had passed since that fateful October day in 1851, when the Reverends Jermain Loguen and Samuel May were among the leaders of a crowd that forcefully freed William “Jerry” Henry, a former enslaved person, from a jail cell in Clinton Square. Jerry was being held under the auspices of the infamous Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, legislation that increased the reach of the slave power into Northern states. It gave individual federal commissioners the power to decide on the validity of the claims of the slave catchers, with no jury trial for the alleged chattel, and compelled citizens to assist in the recapture of purported runaways, under penalty of fine and imprisonment. The odious legislation was met with immediate disapproval across the Northern states after its passage. Thus, the news of Jerry’s rescue, a brazen act of civil disobedience in the face of a law seen by many as wholly unjust, became a national event, one that was celebrated annually by many of the luminaries of the abolition community up until the Civil War.
Auburn, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Beloved CNY elementary school principal dies after battling cancer: ‘She was phenomenal’

AUBURN, NY — About a month after becoming an elementary school principal in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, Heather Costello-Bartman learned she had cancer. “She came to work every single day with a smile on her face, and didn’t let anyone know,’' Auburn Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo told Syracuse.com | The Post Standard today. “She loved her job, her staff and the children. She was phenomenal.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Prom photos: Cicero-North Syracuse High School senior ball

Students of Cicero-North Syracuse High School celebrated at their senior ball Friday, June 11, 2021. The event was held at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. We sent contributing photographer Joanna Young to capture the moments and memories. The images are available for purchase at reasonable prices, just click on the BUY...
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid in NY: Hospitalizations still dropping

Albany, N.Y. — Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York fell again Thursday to 709. That’s down 49 from they day before. A total of 181 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus, down nine, and 101 were intubated, down 12. The state confirmed 480 new Covid cases Thursday and...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Cazenovia, NYObserver-Dispatch

Cazenovia College professor joins ‘Ivory Tower’ TV Show

Cazenovia College Assistant Professor Ben Baughman, Ph.D. has joined the panelists of the longtime WCNY-TV public affairs commentary show, “Ivory Tower.”. The show’s weekly roundtable discussion focuses on news and events from the perspective of academicians from across Central New York. Panelists hail from Syracuse University, Colgate University, SUNY-Cortland, Onondaga Community College, Utica College and Cazenovia College.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Allen W. Groves Selected as Senior Vice President, Cerri A. Banks as Vice President to Lead Syracuse University’s Student Experience Team

The national search for new leadership to oversee Student Experience has resulted in the appointment of two highly experienced, dynamic and innovative individuals who will work as a team to guide the division in building a best-in-class, outside-of-the-classroom experience. Chancellor Kent Syverud has appointed Allen W. Groves as senior vice president, Student Experience, and Cerri A. Banks ’00, G’04, G’06, vice president, Student Success, and deputy to the senior vice president. Both appointments were approved by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees. Groves and Banks will start on July 1.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Wellness Coordinator Kim DeStefano Brings Holistic Well-Being to University Faculty and Staff

As the wellness coordinator in the Office of Human Resources, Kim DeStefano ’05 is motivated by a singular goal—to help faculty and staff members get and stay healthy, whatever that means for them. DeStefano is one half of the two-person team behind the University’s Wellness Initiative, which offers workshops, challenges, educational opportunities, programs and resources to empower employees to make choices and changes that promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse: 1. 2515 Erie Blvd E 315-449-1016; 2. 519 Butternut St 315-471-1204; 3. 1820 Teall Ave 315-437-1531; 4. 5942 S Salina St 315-469-3254; 5. 1405 E Genesee St 315-472-1042; 6. 401 W Seneca Turnpike 315-492-4034; 7. 602 Nottingham Rd 315-446-4820; 8. 1819 W Genesee St 315-488-2799; 9. 4751 Onondaga Blvd 315-476-2141; 10. 522 W Onondaga St 315-475-1366; 11. 2329 James St 315-437-0893;