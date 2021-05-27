Company news: Dr. Susan Berger named interim dean of St. Joseph’s College of Nursing

In a letter to the editor of the Post-Standard published on March 26, 1964, Fraternicus, employing a tactic enjoyed by many of the “Founding Fathers” of writing political letters under pseudonyms, implored a community gripped by sustained protests against social injustices to look to its past for inspiration, guidance, and perspective. “Today, we take pride that Syracuse put a higher law above human law in the Jerry rescue,” he wrote. Well over a century had passed since that fateful October day in 1851, when the Reverends Jermain Loguen and Samuel May were among the leaders of a crowd that forcefully freed William “Jerry” Henry, a former enslaved person, from a jail cell in Clinton Square. Jerry was being held under the auspices of the infamous Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, legislation that increased the reach of the slave power into Northern states. It gave individual federal commissioners the power to decide on the validity of the claims of the slave catchers, with no jury trial for the alleged chattel, and compelled citizens to assist in the recapture of purported runaways, under penalty of fine and imprisonment. The odious legislation was met with immediate disapproval across the Northern states after its passage. Thus, the news of Jerry’s rescue, a brazen act of civil disobedience in the face of a law seen by many as wholly unjust, became a national event, one that was celebrated annually by many of the luminaries of the abolition community up until the Civil War.