Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Commerce. * From early this morning to tomorrow afternoon. * At 1:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 16.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs. Riverview Park experiences minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, OK
City
Commerce, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neosho River#Extreme Weather#15 10 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

"We have a deal": Biden announces bipartisan compromise on infrastructure

President Joe Biden threw his support behind an infrastructure proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, boosting momentum for the deal even as congressional leadership also presses forward with a larger bill addressing the more ambitious aspects of the president's agenda. "We have a deal," Mr. Biden told reporters...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium through July

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Thursday that it would extend the temporary bans on evictions and foreclosures for another month as the country continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes as some states have struggled to spend the $21.5 billion in emergency rental aid included in...