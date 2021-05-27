Local charity to host vaccination clinic, free food drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Patricia Haley Charity is teaming up with local health officials to provide free food and a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations at the event will be administered by professionals from Huntsville Hospital and the Alabama A&M University Mobile Health Clinic on Tuesday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the charity’s location, 117 Wholesale Avenue, Huntsville, Ala. 35811. The vaccine can be administered to those 12 years of age and older.whnt.com