Ashley County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 69.9 feet. * Flood stage is 70.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to 71.0 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

alerts.weather.gov
Union County, AR
Ashley County, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Cars
Ashley
#Ouachita River#Extreme Weather
NWS
