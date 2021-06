The Ocearch Sharktivity App has tracked two great white sharks swimming through Rhode Island waters presumably on their yearly migration to Cape Cod. Freya, an 11-foot, 880 pound female, has been heading our way since March when she pinged off the coast of North Carolina. Charlotte, a smaller white shark at 8-feet, 340 pounds, has been making her way north since pinging off the coast of South Carolina at the end of April.