Podcast: What did we get wrong about the Clippers and Mavericks?
With the Clippers trailing Dallas 2-0 in the first round, it’s clear that our most optimistic predictions about this series were misguided. The Clippers have not looked the part of the better team against the Mavericks, despite having homecourt advantage and winning five more games during the regular season. Instead, the Clippers perpetually look a step slow as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have both been outplayed by Luka Dončić.www.clipsnation.com