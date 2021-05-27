Cancel
New York City, NY

Wayne Brady and his Black experience

WRAL News
WRAL News
 18 days ago
NEW YORK — For years Wayne Brady had been working on a one-man show about being a young Black man growing up in Orlando, but he could never finish the project. That’s until acclaimed actor Glenn Close asked him to participate in her spoken word jazz album. “To be honest...

