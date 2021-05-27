Cancel
CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

By Hannah Smoot
heraldsun.com
 28 days ago

Anyone 18 and older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health will get a shot at a number of sweepstakes prizes including cash, cruises, tropical vacations and even a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI. The sweepstakes kicks off June 1 and will run through July 10, according to...

