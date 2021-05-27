Cancel
Yakima County, WA

Health Officer Refuses Recommendation To Drop Mask For Kids

By Lance Tormey
 6 days ago
Yakima's interim health officer has refused a recommendation by the Yakima Board of Health that masks not be worn by children in Yakima County. County Commissioner Amanda McKinney made the recommendation at the meeting this week only to have Dr. Larry Jecha say he wouldn't recommend the change which he says goes against the state mandate that kids continue to mask up.

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

