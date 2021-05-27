Nintendo games are officially becoming high school esports

This is a very interesting team up. SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team their official partnership, introducing SteelSeries as the exclusive peripherals supplier. With the new deal, SteelSeries and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team will collaborate on a variety of projects including product testing, digital events, brand activations and other marketing initiatives, to drive performance, innovation, and quality in the sim-racing esports space and beyond. To kick off the partnership, SteelSeries will create limited-edition mice, keyboards and headsets specifically crafted for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team. Known for being at the forefront of innovation, design and craftsmanship, SteelSeries is working directly with the team’s engineers to garner feedback from the team for future projects. This synergistic relationship will play to the strengths of both SteelSeries and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, as both entities ascribe to a philosophy of ideation and iteration to produce best-in-class designs for elite performance. "As the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, we take pride in shaping the future competitive gaming. This marks the first time we’ve collaborated with the esports arm of a Formula One team, and this new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team further showcases our commitment to innovation for the best esports athletes in the world,” said Tony Trubridge, Global Esports Director at SteelSeries. “At SteelSeries, we have always made it our chief priority to ensure that our products are made for the people who are using them, so we are eager to hear directly from the esports drivers and engineers to help us push boundaries and enhance our products for the esports racing space, our fans and gamers.” SteelSeries’ pro team relationships are more than sponsorships, they are true partnerships. From ideation and design to testing and validation, esports professionals are not only stakeholders of SteelSeries, they are collaborators and co-creators, together creating the world’s best gaming peripheral products and software. "Feedback is key in motorsport and esports. Whether that is feedback between driver and engineer, or feedback between driver and equipment; it is crucial in the hunt for performance.", said James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. "Creating an environment for our drivers and engineers that is as seamless as possible is always our goal and having a partnership with a company like SteelSeries helps us achieve this objective. Every minute we are fighting for the win, so speed and accuracy in the equipment we use is very valuable and will hopefully help us perform at the front of the field." The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team partnership marks a landmark milestone for SteelSeries, as the original esports brand invests deeper in the esports and gaming ecosystems it helped to create while expanding into hybrid and cross-over categories like sim-racing.