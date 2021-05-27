Cancel
Nintendo games are officially becoming high school esports

Digital Trends
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo and youth esports organization PlayVS have announced a collaboration to bring competitive Nintendo games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 to high school gaming leagues this fall season. This marks the first time that these two titles are being deemed official high school athletics activities. They are officially sponsored by Nintendo.

