Chicago Cubs Lineup (5/27/21): Contreras Leads Off, Bryant at 1B, Hendricks Going for Sweep

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf cleanliness is truly next to godliness, the only fitting birthday present for Pat Hughes, a deity among broadcasters, would be a sweep of the Pirates to push the Cubs into a first-place tie. Willson Contreras is back leading off behind the plate, Kris Bryant stays at first as Anthony Rizzo rests a stiff back, and Javy Báez is at short. Ian Happ is in center, David Bote is at third, Rafael Ortega is in left, Patrick Wisdom is in right, and Eric Sogard is at second.

