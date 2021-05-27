Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

About palm tree pruning

coab.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane season is coming, but it is NOT time to prune your Palms with a hurricane cut. Some pruners make easy money convincing homeowners that the “hurricane cut” keeps palms healthy and safe in a windstorm. However, save your money, because the experts including American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the University of Florida (UF/IFAS) have years of proof - before and after hurricanes - that the opposite is true.[1] Be aware that some tree services are there mostly to cut for money rather than to nurture your healthy trees.

coab.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Pruning#Palm Trees#Prune#Ansi#The University Of Florida#Uf#Univ Of Florida Ifas#National Arborist Assn#Usa Today#Extreme Pruning#Shrub#Canopy Size#Pests#Dead Leaves#Photosynthesis#Leaves Struggle#Green#Homeowners#Stress#Hurricane Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Gardeningbirdsandblooms.com

Ask the Experts: How and When to Prune Lilacs

Lilacs are popular shrubs for their fragrant colorful blooms. Many gardeners wonder exactly how and when to prune lilacs. Ken Kuhnen of Machesney Park, Illinois, wrote in asking, “My lilac tree is beautifully shaped, but I need it to be smaller. Where do I start?”. When to Prune Lilacs. With...
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Learn more about Florida Dooryard Fruit Trees

Whew! Spring has been kind to us this year. Instead of the usual week of spring, we must have enjoyed around 10 days. There is nothing better than a crisp spring morning in Florida. It never seems to last though, and hot summer days seem to spring upon us (no pun intended). The afternoon thunderstorms generally come in mid-June and the threat of those infamous hurricanes beginning to churn in the Atlantic bring more chances of wet weather.
AnimalsCapital Journal

Bees in the trees

I have written before about flowering trees, mainly focusing on the conspicuous springtime flowering varieties. Flowering crabapple, apples and other fruit-bearing trees, catalpa, lindens, tree lilacs and other ornamental trees as examples. But right now you can experience the flowering of a tree most, if not all, gardeners pretty much ignore. The honeylocust.
GardeningArizona Daily Sun

Gardening Etcetera: What to do and not do about drought stress in trees

You know that our landscape is parched when even Siberian elms, those hardy, fast-growing trees that can handle the driest conditions, start showing signs of water stress. This spring, the canopies of many Siberian elms are thin, new leaves are small, and many branches have yet to produce leaves. If that’s how elms are responding, how is drought stress affecting other trees in our environment? And with long-term forecasts indicating continued drought and higher than normal temperatures, what can we do to help our trees?
GardeningBeatrice Daily Sun

Lessons in pruning

We typically think of pruning as a winter activity, but not necessarily. Some of our shrubs are pruned in the late winter, others in the spring and deciduous trees are best if pruned in late spring to early summer. And after the winter we had this year, more pruning may be necessary to help our plants recover.
Riverside, ILriverside.il.us

A Happy Tree Is A Watered Tree!

Under current drought conditions, please don’t forget to water your parkway trees to reduce stress. This practice is one of the most important components for overall tree health. In particular, newly planted trees can struggle without adequate rainfall. The following link from the Morton Arboretum provides more detailed information on how to properly water mature and newly planted trees.
Visual Arttowncarolina.com

Trees of Life

As a kid, painter Annalisa Fink sought out the company of trees. “I was a shy kid,” she admits. There was a grove of massive sycamores surrounding her childhood home. “At night I would lay on the roof and hang out with the trees, feel them moving around me” she remembers. “They must have been hundreds of feet tall.” It’s weird how feeling small—feeling surrounded—can give us a sense of security. It does, though; and for Annalisa, the looming wildness of nature takes center stage in her bold, nature-praising paintings. “I always felt most happy and free [with the trees]. They made me feel safe.”
Gardeninglastwordonnothing.com

Snapshot: Tree

In the city, during the pandemic, sometimes this view is my best look at nature for the day. But isn’t it grand? A lovely sunny tree, a starling. In spring: flowers. In summer: cicadas. Throughout the morning, light catches it in different ways. Sometime in the next few years, a new apartment building will appear in this view, but I think the tree is meant to survive. I hope the tree survives.
Gardeningwsmag.net

Pruning or Moving Modern Roses

If you have roses in your garden that were planted two or three years ago, you probably need to prune them for their best health, shape and size. Pruning roses is an annual task. After you gather and sharpen your pruners and possibly also loppers, you are ready to evaluate...
Gardeninglushome.com

Versatile Mugo Pines, Pruning Dwarf Trees and Beautiful Yard Landscaping Ideas

Yard landscaping with Mugo Pine trees opens numerous opportunities to create beautiful spaces. Dwarf trees grow well in almost any soil except dense clay. Mugo Pines can grow in containers turning into unique Bonsai-like artworks or transform yard landscaping with original topiary art. Yard landscaping with these dwarf trees is fun since the plants are versatile, prefer relatively cool temperatures, and have a good tolerance for various environments.
GardeningWinston-Salem Journal

Houseplant hospitality provides pruning, repotting, cleaning, more

Many gardening chores are laborious, sweaty, annoying and unpleasant. Weeding under the midday sun, fighting tangled hoses and moving heavy stones all immediately come to mind. But despite being generally rotten, these chores are necessary to support our love of gardening. Not all garden chores feel like chores, though, and...
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

21 Most Cold Tolerant Palm Trees

Usda Zones: 9-11 This elegant palm is also popular as a fountain palm. It is native to Taiwan, China, and Japan. This palm is quite cold-hardy and can tolerate temperatures down to 10 F (-12 C). 2. Queen Palm. Botanical Name: Syagrus romanzoffiana. Usda Zones: 8b-11 This elegant, evergreen palm...
Florida StateOnlyInYourState

Hunt For Shells & Explore A Forest Of Palm Trees On Egmont Key In Florida

Are you ready for an experience that you can only have in the Sunshine State? Then it’s high time you plan a trip to Egmont Key in Florida. This secluded island is a tucked-away state park that is only accessible by boat. This mesmerizing place has a rich American history, which also makes a visit that much more special. Home to a variety of wildlife and a myriad of natural beauty, come explore this incredible wildlife preserve smack dab at the mouth of Tampa Bay.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Tree Talk: Mammal damage to trees

After a couple of unusual reports of squirrels chewing the bark and buds of maple trees, I reached out to the Maine State Entomologist, and this is what they sent me. I thought it was interesting enough to reprint it here:. There have been several late winter reports of squirrels...
Sea Isle City, NJseaislenews.com

New Palm Trees Give Sea Isle a Tropical Look

Visitors arriving in Sea Isle City may be tempted to double check their navigation systems to see if they took a wrong turn somewhere and ended up in Miami Beach instead. Although it may seem like an illusion at first, they’ll be greeted by dozens of swaying palm trees that have transformed Sea Isle’s John F. Kennedy Boulevard entryway into a tropical-like setting more reminiscent of Florida or the Caribbean than the Jersey Shore.
Books & LiteratureWoodlands Online& LLC

Turtle in a Tree

Sometimes there is more to things than meets the eye. And sometimes different eyes see different things. Perspective is the key. The Picture Book of the Week is Turtle in a Tree, written and illustrated by Neesha Hudson. About the Book:. In this book, two dogs argue about what each...
JobsPopular Mechanics

The Five Best Pole Saws for Every Tree-Pruning Job

Removing limbs from a tree is a tricky and dangerous business, but there’s one specialized tool that excels at this job and eliminates the need for you to stand on a ladder while attempting the removal: the pole saw. Think of this machine as a chainsaw on a stick. It’s the fastest, safest, and most efficient way to prune trees, allowing you to stand on the ground while removing a tree limb.