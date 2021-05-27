About palm tree pruning

Hurricane season is coming, but it is NOT time to prune your Palms with a hurricane cut. Some pruners make easy money convincing homeowners that the “hurricane cut” keeps palms healthy and safe in a windstorm. However, save your money, because the experts including American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the University of Florida (UF/IFAS) have years of proof - before and after hurricanes - that the opposite is true.[1] Be aware that some tree services are there mostly to cut for money rather than to nurture your healthy trees.