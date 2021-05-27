Cancel
Your Kids Will Love The New Children's Museum Opening in Portland, Maine Next Month

By Brittany Rose
The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine has been a southern Maine institution for generations and has been a fixture on Free Street since the early 90s. They outgrew the space and had their sights set on a brand new facility at Thompson's Point and broke ground mere months before the start of the pandemic. Despite the crazy last year the work never slowed down and the opening date for the new and incredibly impressive facility has been announced.

