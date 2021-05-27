Your Kids Will Love The New Children’s Museum Opening in Portland, Maine Next Month

If there was one positive thing that came from 2020, it's that many people in New England reconnected with nature and outdoor activities. Hiking, tubing, kayaking and rafting saw huge jumps in popularity in Maine and Vermont. Which gave one city in New Hampshire an idea, what if we could create a whitewater park to bring tourism in? According to WCVB, that's exactly what will happen in Franklin, New Hampshire this year. It'll be called Mill City Park at Franklin Falls and if everything goes according to plan, it'll look something like this rendering shared on Facebook.