Between the Doc D Planetory Destruction album, a beat tape and forming a duo with Madlib, Logic really hasn’t slowed down since his retirement was announced last summer. Logic and Madlib (who go by MadGic, pronounced Magic) released ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ a few weeks ago and tonight, they’re back with their second offering. This one is called ‘Raddest Dad’. At the end is a message in reverse, but it hasn’t taken long for people to decode it. You can read it below and listen to the song below too.