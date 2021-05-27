Will This Beloved New Hampshire Clam Bar Open This Summer?

With the city’s continued reopening, New Yorkers are ready to mingle. Here are a few new outdoor and rooftop bars to check out as the summer heats up. The Moxy, known for its whimsical rooftop bar approach thanks to Magic Hour in Chelsea, recently opened the rooftop component for its East Village location. The Ready features colorful decor and plenty of greenery and twinkle lights for atmospheric effect — and retractable glass walls that allow the bar to transform into an all-season, all-weather destination. There’s frosé, cocktails, local beer and canned wine, and a food menu that veers Mexican with à la carte tacos.