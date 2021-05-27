Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Will This Beloved New Hampshire Clam Bar Open This Summer?

By Sarah Sullivan
Posted by 
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larry's Clam Bar in Plaistow is re-opening, but with a different name, according to a story from the Union Leader. Larry's Clam Bar has been for sale for years. Larry, now deceased, put the beloved place up for sale in 2016. Bob Pagliarulo purchased the location two weeks ago. Bob also owns the Saddle Up Saloon in Kingston, which is doing really well despite the pandemic and restaurants, in general, having a hard time hiring people.

949whom.com
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ice Time#Fun Time#The Saddle Up Saloon#The Ice Cream#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Clam Bar Facebook#Beloved Clam Bar#Kingston#Cool Prizes#U S Beach Towns#Plaistow#Sale#Cars#July#Appreciation#Commuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkshalfwheel.com

New Hampshire Cigar Bars Will be Allowed to Serve Food

A bit of cigar legislation was included in a recent signing of bills by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, as the executive gave his approval to HB 171, which will allow cigar shops to serve—but not sell—food. It is an interestingly brief bill, changing just one word of state law....
RestaurantsPosted by
WWD

5 New Rooftop Bars to Toast the Start of Summer

With the city’s continued reopening, New Yorkers are ready to mingle. Here are a few new outdoor and rooftop bars to check out as the summer heats up. The Moxy, known for its whimsical rooftop bar approach thanks to Magic Hour in Chelsea, recently opened the rooftop component for its East Village location. The Ready features colorful decor and plenty of greenery and twinkle lights for atmospheric effect — and retractable glass walls that allow the bar to transform into an all-season, all-weather destination. There’s frosé, cocktails, local beer and canned wine, and a food menu that veers Mexican with à la carte tacos.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's New Tangerine Ice Cream Bars Are Perfect For Summer

Instagram has praise for Trader Joes's newest summery treat: Tangerine Cream Bars. However, calling them "new" might be an error, according to at least one fan. The account Trader Joe's List is certain the popular grocery store chain resurrected the recipe for this "favorite summer dessert" from their childhood. Here's...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In North Carolina

Tucked Away In The North Carolina Countryside, Mike’s Farm Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Finding a restaurant that has both delectable food and atmosphere can be tricky. But, that’s why we’re here to help. If you find yourself in North Carolina, Mike’s Farm is the place you want to go. Mike’s Farm is way more than just a restaurant, though. It’s a whole experience filled with hayrides, strawberry picking, […] The post Tucked Away In The North Carolina Countryside, Mike’s Farm Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurantsilovetheburg.com

Pure Martini Bar will open in St. Pete this summer

Pure Martini Bar will open on the ground floor of Vantage at 162 16th Street North this summer in St. Petersburg. Who’s ready for an artsy martini bar? A new concept called “Pure Martini Bar” is set to debut just in time for summer in the Sunshine City. The concept...
Agriculturevineyardgazette.com

Clam Slam

Wham, bam, thank you clam. An hour (and a small blister on my pinkie) yielded a bivalve bounty: protein for the week and so much more. Nothing makes me happier than foraging, finding, collecting and harvesting my own food. Clamming is a favorite and productive pastime. I am not alone...
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

New tropical bar opening this summer will serve Dole whip and frozen cocktails

A two-story bar with skyline views called The Royal Tot is opening this August or September on Louise Avenue near Catawba Brewing. The bar, from the ETA Group (Stroke, The Ice Trade), aims to transport guests to paradise, serving classic tiki drinks and frozen rum-based cocktails. What to expect: Skyline views, bright colors and vintage furniture […] The post New tropical bar opening this summer will serve Dole whip and frozen cocktails appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Biddeford, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Popular Biddeford Restaurant Announces Long-Awaited Reopening Date

For so many restaurants and bars in Maine, the pandemic forced them to shift a highly successful business model into something that allowed them to just hold on and survive. That was especially true for restaurants and bars that specialize in nightlife, from dancing to trivia to just a neighborhood place to hang. With the announcement of indoor restrictions and mask requirements being lifted, one popular Biddeford hotspot is ready to reopen fully once again.
South Haven, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

New Holland Cocktail Bar Now Open in South Haven

If you appreciate a good cocktail and live or vacation in South Haven, you can now stop by New Holland Brewing's latest location. New Holland Spirits Tasting Room is officially open in South Haven as of Friday, May 21. This isn't like the breweries in Holland and Grand Rapids - this is strictly spirits so yes that means no beer. It's described as a perfect place to get happy hour cocktails or an after-dinner nightcap.
Nashua, NHPosted by
94.3 WCYY

SkyVenture in Nashua, New Hampshire is the Most Fun You’ll Have Indoors

Sure, everyone loves being outside in the summer but if you find yourself enjoying the beautiful Nashua, New Hampshire, be sure to spend an afternoon at SkyVenture. Have you ever wanted to try surfing but can't get to the west coast and don't want to brave the cold east coast waters? SkyVenture has you covered with the largest indoor surfing facility in North America. The wave machine can be modified for all skill levels so it's the perfect way to learn and finally cross out surfing from your bucket list.
Waterville, MEPosted by
94.9 HOM

Drip City Arcade Bar In Waterville Hosting 90s Themed Party

Who doesn't love to throw it back to when they were younger? After all, the decade you grew up in shaped who you are. Because of that, I often look back and wonder what it would be like to dress up as if it were still the 90's. I'm talking the whole get-up: windbreakers, tube tops, flannel shirts, baggy jeans, and even crimped hair.