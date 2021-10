As the group of about 20 eighth-graders rolls into the classroom silently — at a “level zero,” as Ms. Sharp calls it — it’s hard to imagine the bubbling, somewhat off-beat symphony that’s about to come in a few short moments. It’s a Thursday morning orchestra class in September, one of the first at KIPP DC Northeast Academy since classes returned to in-person learning, and a crucial one for determining whether the school year will start on the right note.

