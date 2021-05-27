Cancel
Gulf Shores, AL

Turtle nesting season along the Gulf

By WBRC Staff
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the City of Gulf Shores reminded people it is turtle nesting season. The city posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. According to the conservation group Share the Beach if you are planning to go on the beach at night remember, harassment of sea turtles is a federal offense. Nesting turtles also need space at least 30,′ no loud noises and darkness. For help you call the Share the Beach hotline at (866)SEA-TURTLE.

