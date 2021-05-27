Cancel
Something New and Huge Has Been Painted on the Road in Windham, Maine to Solve a Traffic Problem

By Jeff Parsons
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The corner of Roosevelt and Tandberg Trails in Windhamis a very busy intersection, especially in the summer. Roosevelt Trail is the gateway to Sebago Lake for residents and visitors alike, and that means a lot of cars end up stopped at the light, sometimes backing up several cars deep. The intersection is also in the shopping area of Windham, so a lot of traffic is entering and exiting from every direction.

Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine.

