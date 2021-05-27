Financial Literacy for Kids: Instilling Perspective
There’s something contradictory about the role of money in our lives. It would be nice to have more of it, but not too much of it. We need just enough of it not to worry about it. As a parent who wishes to instill good values in his children, it is tempting to rely on comforting cliches. To say “money isn’t everything,” or that it “can’t buy happiness.” But getting your kids to think maturely about money takes more than upbeat platitudes.www.datadriveninvestor.com