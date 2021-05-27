Financial Literacy for Kids: Instilling Perspective

A young college student wrote her parents the following letter:. I thought I would write you a short note to fill you in on some things that are happening in my life. I have fallen in love with a guy named Biff. We have been going steady for three months now. Although he quit high school to get married when he was seventeen, his divorce was finalized last week. We plan to get married next month. To save money, I have moved in with him until then (I think I may be pregnant). By the way, I dropped out of college but would like to go back sometime down the line. Love you!