Airbus to Increase Production of A320-Family Aircraft

Despite the fact that air transportation only accounts for around 2.5 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions today, it is considered to be one of the more difficult sectors to decarbonize, meaning its impact will be increasingly felt as time goes by. On top of that, since emissions from the sector are growing at a faster clip than previously estimated, by 2050 aviation could consume up to one quarter of the world’s carbon budget; that is, the maximum amount of CO2 that can be emitted to keep global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels.