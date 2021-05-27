Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus to Increase Production of A320-Family Aircraft

By Rhik Kundu
AviationPros
 17 days ago

May 27—NEW DELHI — Aerospace major Airbus SE on Thursday said it will ramp up production of popular Airbus A320 planes as it prepares for a recovery. The company said it plans to secure a firm production rate of 64 A320 family planes in a month by April- June 2023, up from 45 during the October- December 2021 period.

