Indiana heads to Maryland still on the right side of the bubble

As disastrous as its penultimate weekend of the regular season was, Indiana managed to head into its last three games on the right side of the bubble. The Hoosiers dropped two games Friday and Saturday to practically hand Nebraska the Big Ten title, then lost to Ohio State Sunday before finally claiming a win over the Buckeyes on Monday. By Wednesday, however, the Hoosiers were still seeing their name in NCAA Tournament bracket projections. D1Baseball.com had Indiana as one of the last five teams in and Baseball America had them in as a No. 3 seed in Florida’s region.