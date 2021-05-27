Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana heads to Maryland still on the right side of the bubble

By Dustin Dopirak
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs disastrous as its penultimate weekend of the regular season was, Indiana managed to head into its last three games on the right side of the bubble. The Hoosiers dropped two games Friday and Saturday to practically hand Nebraska the Big Ten title, then lost to Ohio State Sunday before finally claiming a win over the Buckeyes on Monday. By Wednesday, however, the Hoosiers were still seeing their name in NCAA Tournament bracket projections. D1Baseball.com had Indiana as one of the last five teams in and Baseball America had them in as a No. 3 seed in Florida’s region.

Person
Matthew Shaw
Person
Jeff Mercer
Person
Sean Burke
Related
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter enters transfer portal

Days after Indiana coach Mike Woodson announced forward Jerome Hunter would not return to the program, 247Sports learned on Sunday that Hunter has entered the transfer portal. A third-year sophomore for the 2020-21 season, Hunter averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 25 games (four starts). Hunter’s...
Indiana StateESPN

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --  The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Maryland Statechatsports.com

Maryland Sweeps Purdue Baseball

Purdue University, Maryland, Indiana, Purdue Boilermakers, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Michigan, Maryland Terrapins men's basketball, West Lafayette, Minnesota. Coming into the weekend Maryland had a lot more to play for this year than Purdue. The Terrapins were on the good side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but with...
Indiana StateTheHDRoom

Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 NCAA Division 1 College Cup final pits unranked Marshall against #3 Indiana for the NCAA soccer championship. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth title overall while Marshall has never secured a men’s soccer national championship.
Maryland StateWCAX

UVM falls to Maryland in NCAA Tournament debut

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team suffered a tough defeat in their NCAA Tournament debut, falling 17-11 to #3 Maryland Sunday afternoon at Maryland Stadium. With the loss, the Cats complete their season at 9-5. Vermont hung around in the early going, but they didn’t really have an answer for Jared Bernhardt, younger bother of UVM assistant Jake Bernhardt. He had six goals on the day, many of them coming during a 5-0 Maryland run that turned this one from a nailbiter into a runaway.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Maryland Stateprepbaseballreport.com

Maryland Private Schools Top 10: Week 9

With seemingly everyone's seasons starting on different dates this spring due to Covid-19, we have decided to create two separate rankings this year based on Public and Private schools. All Maryland Private schools will be considered in this year's weekly PBR Maryland Private Schools Top 10 rankings while only Public schools will be considered in our traditional PBR Maryland Public Schools Power 25. An update to these rankings will continue to be released every Monday throughout the season.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.  For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance.  Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland […] The post Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.