Zeeland, MI

Zeeland Bridal Shop Goes Viral For Wheelchair Display

By Casey Daniels
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Anyone can find their perfect dress." That's what the description of a video says... A TikTok video shot at Annie Lane Bridal has grabbed the attention of Zeeland residents but also people all over the world. The video features Annie putting a mannequin on display wearing a beautiful wedding dress....

fox10phoenix.com

Cicada sundae goes viral for Arlington ice cream shop

ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Arlington ice cream shop has generated a lot of buzz this past week after their "Cicada Sundae" went viral on social media. Toby's Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee created the sundae after being inspired by the infamous Brood X. The shop posted a photo of the creation on Facebook last week where it quickly racked up more than 1,000 comments, 1,700 reactions and 6,500 shares.
Destin, FLDestin Log

Destin singer-songwriter Skylar Capri goes viral on TikTok with 'Sway' wall

DESTIN — Skylar Capri is a DIY kind of girl. When the Destin singer-songwriter walked out of The Home Depot with 2,500 free paint chip samples, she knew she had a cool do-it-yourself project; she didn’t know it would make her go viral. Capri and her friends spent six hours taping paint chips to the wall to create a backdrop for the music video to her pop song “Sway,” which dropped Sept. 18, 2020.
Relationship Advicevocal.media

Clothes are where the heart is

I thought making my own wedding dress (while doing all the wedding planning) was a very smart idea. Even though I hadn’t even sewn more than a hem here and there in about a decade. And had never done any bead-work. Oh, let’s also not forget that my now-wife wanted...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Nurse Goes Viral with Tinder TikTok

This Battle Creek woman recently graduated nursing school and went viral on TikTok. I know I'm not the only one that has an absolute addiction to this app. I have been spending way more time watching videos on TikTok than watching TV shows over the last year or so. It's always a huge thrill to see a person from little ole Southwest Michigan killin' the TikTok game.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Local Lake Charles woman goes viral on TikTok

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a TikTok that is sure to give you some inspiration. Kiah Mansell, a Lake Charles resident, hiking up the Manitou Incline in Colorado. “I decided it would be fun to take little snippets of video throughout the day to post to my family and friends, and that was a fun thing on Facebook for them to follow along,” Mansell said. “At the end of the day, I strung those videos together and posted them on my TikTok, and it just blew up.”
Shoppingmomcollective.com

Bridal Shop Guide

Check out some of the Best Bridal Shops in Broward County and start planning for your special day!. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive our newest guide sent directly to your inbox! Like our Facebook Page and connect with us on Instagram to learn more about the fun family events happening throughout Broward for families!
ComicsComicBook

Fist of the North Star Goes Viral Thanks to One Kid's Sweater

Fist of the North Star is one of the best OG anime out there, and its long life has made it a favorite with netizens. A great many memes have come from the series, and it seems like yet another has been birthed. However, the meme this time is thanks to one kid and a throwback sweater that his mom made years ago.
WorldBBC

Princess Diana's wedding dress goes on display

The wedding dress that Diana, Princess of Wales, wore in July 1981 has gone on display at her former Kensington Palace home. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, it was loaned to the London exhibition by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
Beauty & Fashionsandiegomagazine.com

Archive Bridal is the Ultimate Shopping Experience

Archive Bridal is a premiere wedding gown boutique that offers a vast collection of fashion-forward bridal designs. Beyond the store, Archive Bridal offers the ultimate shopping experience from head-to-toe dressing with gorgeous accessories, an on-site atelier studio and superior 5 star customer service.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Elderly Couple Goes Viral For Playing Beer Pong

In a clip making rounds on the internet, an elderly couple showed that skill is superior to age after beating their grandson and friends to a beer pong game. Ross Smith, a famous TikTok star, shared a hilarious clip on his Instagram which showed his old grandparents winning him and his friends in their beer pong game at a party.
TV ShowsPosted by
i95 ROCK

Dutchess Chef Goes Viral For Hilarious ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Mistake

A Hudson Valley chef is featured in the newest season of "Hell's Kitchen." Alex Lenik is one of 18 contestants who are trying to impress celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on Fox's "Hell's Kitchen." Season 20 of "Hell's Kitchen premiered on Monday. This season, dubbed "Hell's Kitchen Young Guns," features a twist in that all of the contestants are younger than 24.
PetsTurnto10.com

Dog's daily battle to get out of bed goes viral

Like many of us, Eddie is not a morning person. Well, he's not a person at all. But all the same, the 8-year-old Yorkie mix from Massachusetts simply does not like waking up. Eddie's morning battle is documented daily on TikTok, and it has exploded online. His wake-ups have attracted more than 620,000 followers and 12.3 million likes.
ApparelElite Daily

47 Captions For Your New Year's Dress Pic That Are Extra Chic

Along with party plans and popping champagne with your mains, your New Year's Eve outfit is important AF. The party itself is a celebratory staple for the holiday, yes, but let’s be real: You know your New Year’s Eve party dress — and all the pics that feature it — are where it's at. Close off the old, tired year and ring in a new one by making a sleigh-worthy fashion statement. Whether you go for something classic like a little black dress or stop traffic in an all-around sparkly ‘fit, your New Year's Eve outfit deserves all the attention and more. Make the moment last longer and ensure everyone gets a good look at your rockin' ensemble by taking a stunning photo. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without some Instagram captions for your New Year's dress pic, ones that scream, “New year, same stunning me.”
Beauty & Fashionlulus.com

#Lulusweddings Winner of the Week

Congratulations to @Marien_11 on being our #lulusweddings winner of the week! She celebrated her beach wedding in our Magnificent Romance White Satin Long Sleeve Mermaid Maxi Dress! Do you dream of wearing a long sleeve wedding gown on your big day? If so, we have so many gorgeous styles to choose from here!
ApparelVogue

5 Brides On How It Feels To Loan Out Your Wedding Gown

The wedding rental market is booming, bringing new meaning to the phrase “something borrowed”. Carrie Symonds’s decision to hire her Christos Costarellos gown when she married Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Westminster Cathedral last month has fuelled interest in the conscious option, and the trend looks set to continue, with brides whose plans were upended by the pandemic emerging from lockdown with a fresh perspective.