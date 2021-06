Tisoki announces that his debut album 01953 is on the way with the release of its lead single, “SENSITIVE,” out now on Monstercat!. Since first breaking onto the scene nearly a decade ago, Tisoki has built a fanbase attracted to his fluidity in the realm of bass music. Over time, he’s continued to experiment with genres and collaborations with artists such as Borgore, Grabbitz, and Conrank while also landing on labels ranging from Dim Mak to Never Say Die. In 2018, he landed “Bring It Back” on Monstercat and now he’s looked to the imprint for his latest single, “SENSITIVE,” and forthcoming debut album 01935.