Zoomer’s a boy: Utah author announces her 5-year-old’s decision to use he/him pronouns

By Sean P. Means
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not your typical gender reveal — because the child whose gender has been revealed is 5 years old, and was the one who made the determination. Kyl Myers, a Utah-raised sociologist and author, announced this week that her child Zoomer — who Myers and husband Brent Courtney have raised without assigning a gender — has decided to use the pronouns he and him.

