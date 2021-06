(JTA) — Several children in Poland toppled 63 headstones of Jewish graves because they wanted to use the slabs to build a fortress, they told police. The group of five 12-year-olds had been working on the project for several days at the disused graveyard in Wroclaw, in western Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza reported Thursday. Police stopped them upon hearing hammering noises on Wednesday. Some of the headstones were smashed. Others were partially damaged and knocked down.