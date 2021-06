The following steps can minimize the bandwidth impact of video meetings and stay under ISP data caps. Video tends to use a lot of data and that can cause bandwidth and data limit problems. Bandwidth limitations can be an issue, especially in the U.S., where uplink speeds tend to be significantly lower than downlink speeds. In a work-from-home setting, three or four people—with each person in a different video meeting—can rapidly saturate available uplink bandwidth on many home networks. Similarly, if you spend many hours a month video conferencing, all of that data counts toward your internet service provider data cap, which can be especially constraining on mobile networks.