Pandemic spurs city data innovation in Scotland

To the Editor — The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally reshaped the way in which research and development is conducted and, in the case of vaccines and therapeutics, compressed a decade-long product development process to less than one year1. However, the new technologies produced by this accelerated innovation—such as mRNA vaccines, viral vector vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and state-of-the-art diagnostics—have not been equitably distributed worldwide. Intense early competition among high-income and upper-middle-income countries over initially scarce supplies has prevented low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) from accessing these innovations2. For vaccines, this problem will likely continue if annual vaccinations are required and/or SARS-CoV-2 variants warrant modification and subsequent boosters—both requiring additional supplies. The lack of delivery systems to distribute these innovations in many LMICs further compounds this situation3,4. At best, most populations in LMICs will face a protracted delay of months to years in receiving these innovations at scale; at worst, some populations may never receive them5,6.