Public Health

Pandemic spurs city data innovation in Scotland

By Sarah Wray
cities-today.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData sharing has been critical to how Scottish local governments responded to the COVID-19 crisis and has a key role to play in the recovery, according to new research from the University of Glasgow. This echoes feedback from cities elsewhere in the world and the analysis provides insights for local...

