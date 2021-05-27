Cancel
Michigan State

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVI: Basketball

By Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.
 17 days ago

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring longtime contributor Chuck Grenier.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

Tom Izzo, the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten, will enter his 27th season this fall.

He's won ten regular-season conference titles, the third most in B1G history and the most Big Ten Tournament titles at six.

In addition, Izzo is also second all-time in league wins (311), trailing only Bob Knight, who led the Indiana Hoosiers for 29 years.

Yet, in 2020, Michigan State finished 15-13 and 9-11 in the conference before getting bounced out of the NCAA Tournament by UCLA.

In this week's version, Carpenter Sr. and Grenier discuss the future of Michigan State's basketball program and much more:

  • Does the Michigan State offense need adjusting?
  • What's the biggest question mark for MSU in 2021?
  • Has Tom Izzo damaged his legacy at all?

