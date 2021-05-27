Billie Elish Offers Grand Blanc Girl Hug After Inspirational Room Makeover

Sometimes it's the little things parents do that can change your whole day, especially when you're a 8 year old kid. Raegan Theede, like most kids this past year, has been having a tough go of it. She lost her great grandpa and great grandmother within months of each other. Her baby brother became sick, but is doing perfect now, and of course there has been the craziness of COVID-19. To add to the mix, she knocked out her two front teeth while playing in gym class, and the worst...she’s been a victim of bullying.