Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Blanc, MI

Billie Elish Offers Grand Blanc Girl Hug After Inspirational Room Makeover

By Lisa Marie
Posted by 
Cars 108
Cars 108
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it's the little things parents do that can change your whole day, especially when you're a 8 year old kid. Raegan Theede, like most kids this past year, has been having a tough go of it. She lost her great grandpa and great grandmother within months of each other. Her baby brother became sick, but is doing perfect now, and of course there has been the craziness of COVID-19. To add to the mix, she knocked out her two front teeth while playing in gym class, and the worst...she’s been a victim of bullying.

wcrz.com
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Blanc#Bullying#Gym Class#Sick Kids#Halloween#Special Things#Mom Madeline Theede#Parents#Husband Kolin#Pictures#Knocked Out#Reaction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Cars 108

Disney Shares New Trailer For ‘Monsters at Work’ Series

Return to the world of Monsters Inc. with a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. The spinoff show takes place after the events of the original 2001 Pixar movie, focusing on a young Monsters University Scare Major graduate who winds up working as a mechanic at Monsters Inc.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Will Voice DC’s ‘Super-Pets’

(Or something like that.) Warner Bros. is expanding its current lineup of DC Comics movies to include animation. League of Super-Pets will feature the superhero companions of various Justice Leaguers. The official announcement of the cast and the film’s release date was made via an Instagram video that also reveals the design of Krypto in the film. He’ll be voiced by Dwayne Johnson. (Yes, Black Adam is also Superman’s dog. This is so complicated.)
Theater & DancePosted by
Cars 108

Fans Made Fun of Dua Lipa’s Dancing and This Is How She Reacted

Internet trolls are always quick to insult, but why don't they try performing on a huge stage in front of thousands of people?. For the past few years, clips of Dua Lipa dancing and performing on stage have circulated on social media, where they've been mercilessly meme'd and turned into GIFs, with many fans and haters alike making fun of the pop star's moves.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Leonardo DiCaprio Buys $7.1 Million Home Formerly Owned by Gwen Stefani, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (PHOTOS)

Leonardo DiCaprio is the new homeowner of a stunning mansion—but the house isn't for him!. The Titanic actor is reportedly gifting the gorgeous $7.1 million Los Feliz, California mansion he just bought to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. DiCaprio will be just a 30-minute drive away from his parents, as he currently lives off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.
DrinksPosted by
Cars 108

Faygo Releases New ‘Firework’ Flavor For Summer

When it comes to Michigan made products, Faygo is definitely one of the best and most recognizable. Just in time for summer, the beverage giant is releasing a new flavor. Brace yourself for - Faygo Firework. According to WXYZ, the pop is made up of cherry, blue raspberry and lime...
TV SeriesPosted by
Cars 108

‘iCarly’ Returns in First Revival Trailer

The trailer says “The show you grew up with ... is all grown up.”. (This show was on the air from 2007 to 2012, so if you feel really old right now, know you are not alone.) That show is iCarly, the popular sitcom that ran for six seasons and...
MusicPosted by
Cars 108

Britney Spears Musical Set to Kick Off This Fall

Britney Spears is one step closer to Broadway! Well, her music is, anyway... Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical set to the Princess of Pop's catalog of hits, is set to debut this fall. The show will finally raise its curtain at Shakespeare Theatre Company, based in Washington D.C., following a number of delays and setbacks.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

10 ’80s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

The 1980s doesn’t seem like that long ago. Some of the decade’s most popular franchises continue today; new installments of Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, and Top Gun are all due in theaters before the end of next year. Audiences’ appetite for nostalgia seems endless. And thanks to streaming services, many of the era’s biggest films are just a click away.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

Seth Rogen Producing New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie

As a wise mutated turtle once said: Cowabunga. As announced via a tweet, Seth Rogen is officially producing a new version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the impossibly long-running comic and animated series about four turtles transformed from the norm by the nuclear goop. This version will reportedly be a computer animated film for theaters, and it’s expected to arrive on August 11, 2023.