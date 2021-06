Great gas mileage isn’t the only luxury in the 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. City dwellers face many challenges with car ownership. Gas stations are rate where real estate is expensive, but plug-in hybrids are impractical to charge if you park on the street. So the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is an ideal vehicle for that urban resident – it actually gets better mileage in stop and go traffic, and is rated to get 34 MPG in the city and 31MPG on the highway. But good gas mileage isn’t at the expense of space; it has the room to take you out of the city on an adventure. And if you’re looking to invest in a used car, you can’t go wrong with the RAV4.