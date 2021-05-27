Starting your own business? This live-work property might be perfect for you
MILTON — Are you dreaming of opening your own business? Or looking for the perfect work-from-home set-up? With this property, the possibilities are endless!. This home is a mixed-use property which means it has zoning to have business and family residences. While it can easily be converted back into a family residence only, there are several offices that could be useful as office space, apartments for rental income or something else entirely.www.miltonindependent.com