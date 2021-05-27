Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

44 District Attorneys Challenging 76,000 State Prison Inmates Early Release

By Paso Robles Press
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TF5qA_0aDLhQwQ00

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Wednesday, May 26, that he has joined with 43 other elected District Attorneys across California and filed a civil lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to prohibit awarding additional conduct credits to more than 76,000 violent and serious offenders.

The additional credits were the product of “emergency” regulations which were passed and first made public on Friday, Apr. 30 at 3 p.m. In adopting these regulations and claiming an emergency, the CDCR Secretary stated these regulations were necessary to comply with “the direction outlined in the Governor’s Budget Summary” presented a year ago on May 14, 2020. By invoking an emergency, the traditional regulatory scheme and transparent public comment period was bypassed.

District Attorney Dow has stated, “The time is now to consider the impact on victims of crime when making decisions to release serious, violent, and sex offenders from prison early. This early release program for serious and violent offenders was created under the disguise of a non-existent emergency and is a prime example of how we have neglected survivors of crime when reforming our criminal and victim justice system. The people deserve much better.”

Two weeks ago, on May 13, 41 elected District Attorneys filed a petition with CDCR requesting the repeal of the “emergency” regulations. This lawsuit now seeks an order from the Court to repeal the regulations.

This lawsuit requests the Superior Court to declare the regulations unlawful and to prohibit CDCR from awarding these additional credits until CDCR lawfully complies with the regulatory scheme, which would include a transparent and rigorous public comment period.

View the full lawsuit here.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Prison Inmates#State Attorneys#State Prison#State Of Emergency#Sex Offenders#Cdcr#The Superior Court#District Attorney Dow#Criminal#Governor#Crime#Public Comment#Regulations#Secretary#Injunctive Relief#Survivors#Transparent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
Related
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Central Coast Organizations Advocate for a Safe and Accessible Housing Location for Unaccompanied Children

On May 11, a coalition of community organizations, immigrant advocates, and concerned individuals from Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties met to discuss their concerns regarding the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposed plan to house 5,000 unaccompanied minors at Camp Roberts. The coalition agrees that California is a preferred choice as a welcoming state among the states that may be considered for locations. However, we cannot support Camp Roberts as a suitable site, nor can we support the use of any military base for such a purpose.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Paul and Ruben Flores appear in court Monday afternoon, preliminary hearing set for July 6

Paul Flores, along with the father Ruben Flores, are both scheduled to appear in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom Monday afternoon for a pre-preliminary hearing. Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart, while his father is charged as being an accessory to the crime. The post Paul and Ruben Flores appear in court Monday afternoon, preliminary hearing set for July 6 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter...