WTC Final: Rohit Sharma poses for a photo with Ritika Sajdeh.© Instagram. With Rohit Sharma currently playing for the Indian team in their World Trial Championship (WTC) final match against New Zealand, Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram to give her husband a cheeky dig. She posted a photo of Rohit on her Instagram Story, which recently went viral on social media. In the photo, the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain can be seen using av binoculars to take a closer look at the game on Day 2 of the WTC Final, as he sat in the pavilion . Ritika captioned the photo, “Trying to watch the game or spy on us.”