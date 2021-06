Someone broke in and vandalized the Northeastern Little League concession stand. The group posted the news on their Facebook page. Most of the damage was to equipment and food-related items. The season was already officially over for the little league club but the break in occurred either Saturday night or Sunday. NELL says they filed a police report and authorities have examined the scene. They expect the damages to be covered by insurance. Police forensics was on site photographing and fingerprinting the scene, but the majority of their equipment has been damaged.