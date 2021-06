Gorgeous weather settled over Massachusetts Sunday with highs soaring into the 70s, but one bucolic corner of Grafton looked as if a blizzard had just blown through. The faux snow came courtesy of “Dexter,” the Showtime series that’s been shooting all over Central Massachusetts since January. After filming in Worcester last week, cameras have moved outside the city, setting up in Grafton and transforming a sliver of it, on Chestnut Street, into a wintry scene, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.