WTT: India paddler Preyesh Raj enters quarter-finals

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Young rising India paddler Preyesh Raj Suresh made his way into the quarterfinals at the 2021 WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis on Thursday with a thrilling 3-2 win against Sweden's David Bjorkryd. Playing in the U-15 boys singles, the current national sub-junior champion Preyesh...

#Wtt#Wtt#Ani#Swedish#Indian#Russian#Swastika
