Novak Djokovic captured his 18th Grand Slam title with his Australian Open victory, bringing him within two of the record held by both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After a mid-tournament injury scare, Djokovic dominated the later rounds–showing why he has been nearly unbeatable in Melbourne. With the level he has played at to start this year and in the two years prior, he has a real shot at winning two more Slams this year to reach 20 in his career. He has an excellent chance to win Wimbledon, and a there’s good chance that he gets one of the other two.