According to the most recent numbers from Forbes, Roger Federer is the seventh athlete in the world in terms of earnings between 2020 and 2021: a good 90 million in total, making him the only tennis player in the top 10. A fact that could easily surprise, given that from the Australian Open 2020 to today King Roger has played exclusively one tournament: the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha last March, where he lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals after returning to success against the British Daniel Evans.