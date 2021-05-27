Book review: We Dream Medicine Dreams

Tiny and quiet as it was, it sheltered full-sized probing dreams of childhood for many of us. For me, the little blue building in the alleyway sandwiched between King’s Office Supply and a bare brick structure next to the Sportsman Bar was where I imagined my art studio would be someday. Someday, I thought, when I came back from traveling and studying painting in France. I imagined I would go to southern France where van Gogh had packed canvases on his back, wet from oils and flaming from the Mediterranean sun, walking, painting, never knowing what would become of his work. He walked that land I dreamed of seeing. He walked and painted without much to sustain him, neither food nor much hope, in this magical place where cypress trees grew and absinthe flowed and the movement of natural light was noticed and placed on stretched canvases. That was my plan, that was my youthful wish, to see this faraway land and this “dream,” this plan, somehow, included the curious little building in the alley. Well, not much of that unfolded. I did study painting in Nice, France, the summer between my junior and senior year at LSU and I did see Van Gogh’s cypress trees from a window on a train to Florence, but I never made the little blue building my studio. I suspect many never did what was imagined with the soon to be gone building either.