Taco Bell Has A New Baja Blast Freeze With A Swirl Of Piña Colada

Temperatures are heating up as summer is just around the corner. And now, Taco Bell has introduced a cool, fruity upgrade to one of its popular drinks, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast. If one of your favorite summer drinks is a piña colada, then you are going to love this combination!

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze brings together two of the best parts of the beverage world together into one sweet, frosty treat. In fact, Taco Bell has labeled the Summer of 2021 as the Summer of Baja — and one look at this drink has us ready to grab it so we can kick back and enjoy the season.

Taco Bell

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast has been part of Taco Bell’s summer menu since 2004. But this year, the restaurant chain decided to amp up the flavor and add a tropical twist to the fan-favorite drink.

“The Mountain Dew® Baja Blast Freeze brings that iconic tempest of tropical lime flavors that can’t be compared,” according to the official product description. “Pair that with the smooth, laid-back nature of creamy colada (think laying out on a picturesque beach without a worry in the world) and you’ve got something truly special.”

This limited-time-only summer drink is created by taking the classic Baja Blast and swirls of smooth, sweet tropical cream to make a summer blend of sweet and sour that sounds irresistible.

To pick up one of the new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Colada Freezes, head to your favorite Taco Bell location or order it on the app and pick it up in the drive-thru. They are available for $2.39 for a regular-size drink and $2.59 for a large, although your local cost may vary. Or, you can make your Taco Bell run during Happier Hour (2 to 5 p.m. daily at participating locations) and bag a Baja Blast Colada Freeze for just $1!

Taco Bell

And, if you want to score a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze, make sure you become a Taco Bell Rewards member and join the weekly challenge that will last throughout the summer.

The challenges begin on Monday, June 7 exclusively on the Taco Bell app and include:

June 7: Purchase any combo

June 14: Order during Happier Hour

June 21: Purchase a Drinks Party Pack

June 28: Choose a freeze as your drink in the Build Your Own Cravings Box.

July 05: Purchase any 2 combos

July 12: Purchase a $5 Grande Nachos Box

If you complete each of the weekly challenges, Taco Bell will give you a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast product.

Raise a cup and say cheers to great deals and free drinks!