PHOTOS: Ranking new Premier League kits for 2021-22

The six rebel English clubs that signed up to the European Super League have reached a financial settlement with the Premier League worth a combined £22 million ($31 million), the league said on Wednesday. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham announced themselves as founder members of the competition in April, but the project quickly collapsed after widespread opposition. "The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game," the Premier League said in a statement. "They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and the FA (Football Association).