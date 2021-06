At every exam with Dr. Jason Terk, the Cook Children’s pediatrician makes a point to ask his teenage and 12-year-old patients: Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccination yet?. Dr. Terk routinely addresses questions and concerns about the vaccination, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends for everyone ages 12 and older. He wants parents to understand the vaccine is safe and effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.