Halifax, VA

Southern Virginia Higher Education Center receives $180,000 grant

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
chathamstartribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 24, the Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation was awarded a $180,000 grant from Sentara Healthcare as part of their Sentara Cares program. Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital’s president, Brian Zwoyer, presented the check to Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) executive director, Dr. Betty Adams. SVHEC will use grant...

www.chathamstartribune.com
