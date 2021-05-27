Death investigation underway after two found dead in residence near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's department is investigating an incident that left two dead and one injured at a home near Fulton Wednesday night. Police say that Callaway County Joint Communications received an emergency call at around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived to the residence in the 7000 block of Kenny Drive, two adults were found deceased and one was found in critical condition.