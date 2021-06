The E3 season is rapidly approaching, but could we see Nintendo’s next hardware before then? It seems the answer may be “yes.” We’ve already heard rumors a Switch Pro (or whatever it ends up being called) announcement is “imminent,” and now noted insider Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker is wading into the fray. Baker typically covers Microsoft stuff, but he’ll occasionally chime in on Nintendo as well, and according to him the big Switch Pro reveal may be happening as soon as this Thursday, although this is Nintendo, so plans could change.