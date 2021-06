Fans of Yakult will be delighted to learn that the probiotic drink company is expanding its range of products for the summertime. Now consumers can get their daily dose of the bowel-moving formula in ice cream form. A store has opened up in Japan’s Shibuya 109 building where it is serving a number of different Yakult ice cream concoctions as well as takeaway tubs of the sweet treat. Those in Japan can visit the store from now until August.