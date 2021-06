Click the link below to subscribe to SPECIAL REPORTS from the Niagara Reporter. This letter is in response to the letter sent in by Mr. Pelosino with regard to siblings sitting on the bench having a conflict of interest. He alleges that by having siblings sitting on the bench there would be conflicts of interest and therefore creating a larger workload for the other two sitting judges in Niagara Falls. These conflicts do not exist as Mr. Pelosino perceives them. He is essentially mischaracterizing the actual conflict. Conflicts of interest can come up in many different situations. For instance, a judge cannot hear a case involving a family member or close friend. However, just because the judges are related doesn’t mean they both have a conflict. A judge cannot hear a case involving a former client but after a period of two years, that conflict “falls off”, or becomes nonexistent.