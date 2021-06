Chatham High School’s varsity baseball team won both of their games last week. The Cavaliers beat Gretna 7-1. Christian “Rudy” Lancaster pitched three and two thirds innings, allowed one run, one hit, and he struck out six batters. Kennen Lewis came on in relief, pitched three and one third innings, allowed one hit, and struck out four batters. Henry Hurt was three for four with three RBIs.